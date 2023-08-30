Running back Myles Gaskin wasn't out of work for long.

The Miami Dolphins' rushing leader in 2020 and 2021 agree to terms with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, one day after he was released by Miami.

Gaskin will be reuniting in Minnesota with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is entering his first season as the Vikings' defensive coordinator. There's a certain of irony about this move, beyond Flores, because of the Dolphins' flirtation with former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook this summer before he ended up signing with the Jets.

A seventh-round pick out of Washington in 2019, Gaskin was a dependable runner for the Dolphins in his four seasons with the team and certainly had his highlight moments, notably his 59-yard touchdown reception in the wild victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in December 2020 and a 30-yard run to set up the game-winning touchdown in a 31-24 victory against the New York Jets in December 2021.

Gaskin led the team in rushing in both 2020 and 2021 with 584 and 612 yards, respectively, before falling to fourth on the depth chart last season. He carried the ball only 10 times in 2023, rushing for 26 yards.

Perhaps surprisingly, Gaskin decided to re-sign with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent despite the team also re-signing the other three running backs ahead of him in 2022 — Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed. And when the team selected speedster De'Von Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, Gaskin's chances of making the team became even slimmer and then Gaskin became expendable with the emergence of rookie free agent Chris Brooks.

As it turned out, Gaskin was the only one of the six running backs who was not kept on the initial 53-man roster.