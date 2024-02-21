Combine D-Linemen the Dolphins Should Monitor

Breaking down some of the prospects who could interest Miami in the early portion of the 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL’s annual scouting combine begins Monday, Feb. 26, allowing teams to evaluate each 2024 NFL draft prospect’s athletics abilities in on-field drills, interview them and put them through a medical check-up.

This series will provide fans with players to watch and monitor at each of the Miami Dolphins’ most significant positions of need, continuing with the defensive line.

The Dolphins’ defensive line has star players, but there are considerable question marks about who will still be around next season.

On the interior, Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis could hit free agency next month. On the edge, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are coming off significant injuries. Also, primary backup Andrew Van Ginkel is scheduled to hit free agency.

Let’s look at a few options at each defensive line position.

NFL Combine Defensive Linemen to Watch

Interior Defensive Line

T’Vondre Sweat, Texas, 6-4, 362

Sweat should be considered a replacement for Davis if he leaves in free agency. Sweat is a massive interior rusher who is probably the draft class’s best pure nose tackle.

With new Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver saying he wants to emulate some of what the Baltimore Ravens did last season, nose tackle should be high on the Dolphins’ priorities. Baltimore had Michael Pierce and Travis Jones in that spot last season.

The big question for Sweat is how much he actually weighs. He chose not to weigh in at the Senior Bowl and looks closer to 400 pounds on tape. If he does come in that heavy, it could push him down boards a bit.

Still, Sweat’s run defense, power and football IQ would make him an excellent replacement for Davis in Miami’s new defense.

Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois, 6-2, 295

Newton has been regarded as the top IDL prospect for most of the draft process. However, Texas’ Byron Murphy has started to climb past Newton in most mock drafts.

For the Dolphins, Newton projects as a slightly better replacement for Wilkins. Newton’s best trait is his technique against the run. Despite being undersized, Newton anchors and sheds blocks incredibly well.

Before Wilkins broke out as a pass rusher this past season, that’s what Wilkins did better than anyone on the team. If he leaves, the Dolphins must find someone with that skill set quickly. Newton will probably cost them their first pick, but he’s talented enough to merit that selection.

Pay attention to Newton’s weigh-in. If he comes in at his listed 295 or above, that’s a huge win. If he comes in below 290, it might be worth reevaluating his fit.

Kris Jenkins, Michigan, 6-3, 305

Jenkins is similar to Newton in many ways. Like Newton, Jenkins’ biggest strength is how he defends the run. Jenkins’ hand placement and effort make him a pest for offensive linemen in the running game.

He’s also gotten consistently better in the past two seasons. At the moment, Jenkins has next to zero buzz, but he should be considered an ascending prospect.

That said, there are reasons he’s not viewed as favorably as Newton. For starters, Jenkins lacks a pass-rush upside. He relies entirely on his bull rush and doesn’t make a considerable impact getting after the passer.

That can benefit the Dolphins, though. Jenkins’ talent makes him the perfect second-round player. If the team tags Wilkins, Jenkins can play a rotational role next season, develop as a pass rusher, and then take over for Wilkins in 2025.

Edge Rushers

Laiatu Latu, UCLA, 6-5, 265

Taking another swing at a first-round edge rusher might not make sense to some, but it’s to remember how important pass-rush depth is in today’s NFL.

The Dolphins’ pass rush depth was a liability last season, and it’s not looking much better right now. Chubb and Phillips are coming off major injuries, and Van Ginkel could leave.

Enter Latu, who might be this class’s best edge rusher on tape. He’s among the few pass rushers in this class with an NFL-ready arsenal of pass-rush moves and counters.

The Dolphins are in a winning window and need more pass-rush help sooner rather than later. Instead of limping to the finish line like last season, Miami could enter the 2024 postseason with three former first-round picks getting after the passer.

The combine is an important event for Latu for a few reasons. Like Phillips, Latu medically retired in college, so his medicals will be under scrutiny all week.

While Latu’s pass-rush moves are awesome, he’s not an elite athlete. He might not test the best, but his film is so good all he needs to do is check the box.

Darius Robinson, Missouri, 6-5, 296

Robinson is a unique player. He’s one of the few defensive linemen in this class capable of playing multiple spots consistently. He’s probably best as a defensive end with his hand in the dirt, but he’s an incredibly impactful interior pass rusher.

That versatility could appeal to the Dolphins, who might need to fill multiple spots up front next season. Robinson’s game is a little similar to that of Emmanuel Ogbah, who the team likely will let go this offseason.

Robinson’s power profile when rushing the passer is wildly impressive. He consistently folded SEC tackles into the backfield and then kicked inside in obvious pass-rushing situations to beat guards with his quickness.

He’s no slouch against the run, either. The problem is figuring out whether Robinson will be on the board for Miami. He dominated the Senior Bowl and should have a good combine, too.

He’ll likely be on the board at No. 21, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll be there when the Dolphins pick in the second round.

Adisa Isaac, Penn State, 6-4, 254

If the Dolphins are looking for a more traditional pass rusher they won’t need to spend a first-round pick on, Isaac is an excellent option. Isaac doesn’t stand out in any area but is wildly consistent.

He can win with speed or power, depending on the type of offensive tackle he’s facing. He’s also capable of working some counters off his initial rush, a rare trait for college pass rushers.

Against the run, Isaac holds his ground by stacking blocks, but he rarely sheds them with enough time to make a play in the backfield.

Isaac would be a nice piece for the Dolphins’ overall pass rush. He could give them another option in exotic fronts and spell Phillips or Chubb occasionally. In the long term, he gives Miami the option to move on from one of those players without having a huge hole on the edge.