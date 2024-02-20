Combine O-Linemen the Dolphins Should Monitor

Breaking down some of the prospects who could interest Miami in the early portion of the 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL’s annual scouting combine begins Monday, Feb. 26, allowing teams to evaluate each 2024 NFL draft prospect’s athletics abilities in on-field drills, interview them and put them through a medical check-up.

This series will provide fans with players to watch and monitor at each of the Miami Dolphins’ most significant positions of need, starting with the offensive line.

The Dolphins’ offensive line improved in some areas last season, but it has two crucial pending free agents in center Connor Williams and guard Robert Hunt.

The left guard position also could be upgraded, and left tackle Terron Armstead isn’t getting any younger (or healthier). Even if the Dolphins re-sign Williams and Hunt, this is a position the team should consider with its first-round pick (No. 21) in April.

Let’s look at a few options at each offensive line position.

NFL Combine Offensive Lineman to Watch

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Amarius Mims, Georgia, 6-7, 340

Mims is built like an All-Pro offensive tackle. His massive frame makes him an absolute menace in the running game. In the passing game, his size and length force defensive linemen to commit a lot of effort to get by him.

Mims’ film is top-15 worthy. So why is he someone Dolphins fans should watch next week? Well, Mims has a few holes in his profile that could push him outside the top 15.

For starters, Mims only has recorded more than 300 offensive snaps in one season (2022). That’s due to injuries and playing behind players like Broderick Jones, who was selected in the first round of the draft last year by the Steelers.

The combine matters to Mims for a few reasons, but making sure his medicals check out is at the top of the list. He’s also the type of player who can generate a lot of buzz at the combine because he’s so athletic for his massive size.

If the Dolphins were to draft Mims, they could groom him as Armstead’s potential replacement. Or they could plug him at right tackle and move Austin Jackson to left guard, where he’s played well in the past.

JC Latham, Alabama, 6-6, 325

Latham is similar to Mims in play style. Latham also is a big-bodied right tackle who thrives moving defensive linemen off the line of scrimmage in the running game. He’s one of the class’s best pure run blockers, and he has plenty of athletic ability to hold up in pass protection.

However, Latham struggles with consistency. He’s got a bad habit of committing pre-snap penalties to get into his stance quickly because he can struggle to protect his outside shoulder.

Latham has all the natural tools to be a successful tackle, which typically leads to a strong combine performance. Pay attention to how Latham moves through drills and his short-area quickness times.

Assuming the Dolphins are willing to redshirt Latham in 2024, he could be the team’s long-needed answer at left tackle sooner rather than later.

Dominick Puni, Kansas, 6-5, 320

Mims and Latham are expected to go in the first round of the draft. So there’s a chance they could be off the board when Miami picks. Puni isn’t a first-round player, but he’s an ascending prospect the Dolphins could consider in the second round.

Puni performed quite well at the Senior Bowl last month, showing he could win with power and athletic ability against some impressive competition. On tape, Puni is a reliable pass protector and aggressive run blocker.

Besides costing the Dolphins a less valuable pick, Puni provides another advantage — versatility. He recorded 728 snaps at left tackle in 2023 and 848 snaps at left guard in 2022.

Many teams will view Puni as a guard, but he likely can hold his own on the outside in a pinch. This would give the Dolphins Armstead insurance for this season and an upgrade at left guard.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Troy Fautanu, Washington, 6-4, 310

Fautanu is a popular mock draft selection for the Dolphins. The powerful, physical offensive lineman would fit nicely next to Armstead for the 2024 season.

The Dolphins need to get more physical up front, and Fautanu is one of the draft’s most devastating run blockers. He can drive defenders off the line and put them on the ground.

Fautanu played tackle at Washington, but he’s mostly viewed as a guard at the next level. He doesn’t quite have the athletic juice or length to hold against NFL edge rushers. On the interior, those issues become less debilitating.

The combine is vital for Fautanu because he did not perform at the Senior Bowl despite accepting his invite. That even allowed other interior players to rise up the board and challenge Fautanu for the draft’s top IOL spot. The combine is his chance to leave no doubt he’s the best.

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, 6-3, 320

Beebe is an excellent option for the Dolphins outside the first round. Beebe is one of the most experienced players this offensive line class has to offer. He’s played 2,640 snaps across three seasons as a starter.

He’s spent most of those snaps at left guard but did play 734 snaps at left tackle in 2021. Beebe is a technician on the interior. He uses his hands well and understands how defensives are trying to beat him.

Beebe does his best work in the running game, where he works hard to finish opposing players into the dirt. His experience with zone concepts should be something the Dolphins like.

The combine is important for Beebe because there are doubts about his athletic ability. Undoubtedly, he’s an NFL-caliber player, but just how much upside he provides is uncertain.

If the Dolphins are looking for a high-floor, low-ceiling option outside the first round, Beebe makes a lot of sense.

Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 6-3, 322

Mahogany is one of the few players from this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl who could be a top 100 selection.

Mahogany’s game is built around one word — power. His massive frame and aggressive mentality allow him to pave the way for running backs on all types of run game concepts. He is the aggressor on every rep and won’t back down from a challenge.

In pass protection, he does his best work when he can get his hands on defensive linemen early and then overwhelm them with his physicality. That said, quicker pass rushers will get the better of him occasionally.

Mahogany is another player whose medicals will play a part in their combine success. He missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL.

The Boston College product has taken every snap of his career at right guard, so he might become a better option for Miami if Hunt leaves in free agency. Mahogany does play with a similar mentality to Hunt, making him an ideal replacement.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon, 6-3, 320

Powers-Johnson was the primary beneficiary of Fautanu not performing at the Senior Bowl. The Oregon product was probably the week’s biggest winner, and he’ll look to carry that momentum into a strong combine performance.

Powers-Johnson has a ton going for him. He’s big for a center but still moves quite well in pass protection and when asked to pull in the running game. That combination makes him a scheme-versatile player who can handle all types of defensive linemen.

His aggressiveness also stands out on tape. Powers-Johnson sets the tone early and often with his strong leg drive and willingness to put defenders into the dirt.

With Williams hitting free agency, the Dolphins could need a new center next season. The team’s line saw a significant drop in play when Williams was out, so finding a suitable replacement for him is crucial.

Powers-Johnson is likely to go in the first round, which is becoming more common for centers. Still, many teams wouldn’t view center as a premium position.

Zach Frazier, West Virginia, 6-3, 310

Unlike Powers-Johnson, Frazier did not compete at the Senior Bowl. He suffered a broken leg Nov. 25, but reports are he could do some combine events.

Frazier is an ideal scheme fit for the Dolphins’ offense. He’s experienced in zone concepts and makes the most of his power and athletic ability to create running lanes. In the passing game, he’s stout and athletic enough to deal with all types of rushers.

The question for Fraizer will be just how healthy and athletic he is at this stage. There’s no doubt Frazier will be ready to go by training camp at this pace, but there’s a chance that injury compromised his athleticism.

That matters more for a player like Frazier, who was an average athlete to begin with. The combine is an opportunity to prove he’s healing well and still the player he was pre-injury.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia, 6-4, 310

Powers-Johnson and Frazier would require the Dolphins to spend one of their top picks on a center, but this class actually has some nice depth to it. Van Pran-Granger is a center the Dolphins could consider on Day 3.

He’s a three-year starter who played at least 860 snaps each season for the Bulldogs. He helped anchor a line that won back-to-back national championships and had one of the nation’s most feared running games.

His size is an obvious advantage at center, and he’s got the movement skills to execute Miami’s zone and man run concepts.

That said, Van Pran-Granger needs some work in pass protection. He can lean into his blocks, leaving him top-heavy. That allows defensive lineman to use a swim move, putting Van Pran-Granger out of the play.

He’ll have to clean that up at the next level, but there’s always a reason players are available late in the draft. If the Dolphins don’t use a premium pick on a center, Van Pran-Granger at least has the potential to be a reliable NFL starter.