The Miami Dolphins' recent history with running backs made his signing with the New York Jets less than surprising

It's the morning after news came out that Dalvin Cook would be signing with the New York Jets, ending the Miami Dolphins' pursuit of the four-time Pro Bowl running back and Miami native.

In the end, Cook ended up joining the team that made the most sense from an on-the-field standpoint because the Jets have taken an all-in approach after acquiring Aaron Rodgers and they had a clear question mark at running back because 2022 rookie star Breece Hall is coming back from a torn ACL he sustained last October and who knows when he'll be that Breece Hall again.

The allure of the Dolphins for Cook always seemed to center around the idea of playing for his hometown after he starred at Miami Central High and playing for another AFC East contender, though he wasn't needed as much by Miami as New York.

WHY COOK ALWAYS WAS A LUXURY

While Cook is among the best running backs in the NFL — no matter where you want to rank him he's clearly in the top 10 — it's not like the Dolphins have a massive need at the position at this time.

In fact, one could argue that running back just might be the Dolphins' deepest position and, while there might not be anybody of Cook's caliber on the roster, there's plenty enough here to get the job done with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and 2023 third-round pick De'Von Achane. And that's not even mentioning rookie free agent Chris Brooks, whose performance would justify him earning a roster spot under different circumstances.

Let's also remember that this was a pass-centric offense in 2022, and one would think it'll remain that way as long as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are doing Hill and Waddle things.

Yes, adding Cook could have added an already potentially potent offense, but logic says he can and should make a bigger difference with the Jets than he could have in Miami.

Another important factor is that the Dolphins have a lot more significant needs than upgrading at running back, namely adding depth at several positions and maybe finding somewhere a tight end who could be a significant factor in the passing game.

DOLPHINS RECENT HISTORY WITH RUNNING BACKS

Reports indicate Cook will be getting a one-year contract worth up to $8.6 million with most of the money guaranteed, and the Dolphins' way of doing business these days certainly doesn't include paying big money for running backs.

The biggest contract we can remember in recent years was the one the Dolphins gave to free agent Chase Edmonds last offseason, which was a two-year deal worth a potential $12 million, but only $6 million of that was guaranteed and Edmonds was gone before the end of his first year in Miami.

The Dolphins had four free agent running backs this offseason with Mostert, Wilson, Gaskin and Ahmed and they ended up re-signing all four — the combined 2023 salary for all four is a bit over $4 million with a collective cap hit of about $6.8 million, per overthecap.com.

That should say it all.

If it doesn't, just check out the list of recent veteran running backs the Dolphins brought in for the rest of the story: Jordan Howard, Matt Breida, Duke Johnson, Malcolm Brown, Mark Walton.

It's not like the Dolphins have been afraid to spend because they certainly have done that, it's just they have prioritized other positions.

So the reality is that the Dolphins never were going to spend big on Dalvin Cook, particularly considering they have more than enough capable running backs already on the roster.

THE CHALLENGE OF FACING COOK

Probably the most disappointing aspect of the Cook situation is that he ended up with the Jets, who already had the look of a contender after they got Rodgers.

The addition of Cook gives the Jets arguably the best group of skill position players in the AFC East with Rodgers, Hall and a deep group of wide receivers headed by 2022 first-round pick Garrett Wilson.

And let's not forget the Jets defense finished fourth in yards allowed last season, and it added pass rusher Will McDonald in the first round of the 2023 draft.

So, yes, the Jets will be a problem this season, as will the four-time AFC East defending champion Buffalo Bills (duh).

And then there's the more direct effect of the Dolphins have to face Cook twice in 2023 — barring injury.

And this is where we remind everyone that Cook had a 53-yard touchdown run when the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium last October.

Cook also always had big games at Hard Rock Stadium when he played for Florida State — 7 carries, 92 yards, 2 touchdowns as a freshman in 2014; 27 carries, 150 yards, 59-yard touchdown reception as a junior in 2016.

Cook will return to Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 17 after the Dolphins and Jets first face off Nov. 24 at MetLife Stadium in the first-ever Black Friday game.

