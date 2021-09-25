The Top Five Dolphins Stories of the Week (Sept. 20-25)

As we approach game day and the Miami Dolphins Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, let's take a quick look back at the top stories that dominated the headlines during the week:

There was no close second to the significance of this story, which took a lot of turns throughout the week. It began with reports of only bruised ribs, followed by head coach Brian Flores telling the media Wednesday that the injury instead was fractured ribs and would miss with the Las Vegas, and finally ending with Tua Tagovailoa being placed on injured reserve.

After the Dolphins gave up six sacks in the home-opening loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the offensive line was put under the microscope and the possibility was raised about changes in the starting lineup. A few of the members of that line spoke to the media during the week and issued a collective mea culpa and a promise to work as hard as necessary to get the problems fixed.

A story that had the potential to linger came to a quick resolution when wide receiver Will Fuller V returned to the team facility Monday after being away to deal with a personal matter and was back at practice two days later. This put on Fuller on course, again, to make his Dolphins debut after he had to sit out the opener to finish serving the NFL suspension he was handed last year as a member of the Houston Texans.

With Tua sidelined, the focus turned to veteran Jacoby Brissett, who now will be the starting quarterback for the next three games, and what the offense might look like with him leading the offense. As one would expect, Brissett's teammates expressed their full confidence he'll get the job done in Tua's absence.

5. COVID Sidelines Coaches

After losing a player (Adam Shaheen) for a regular season game because of the COVID-19 protocols, the Dolphins saw two assistant coaches sidelined for the Week 3 game at Las Vegas: linebackers coach Anthony Campanile and outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard. Their duties will be spread among the defensive coaches.