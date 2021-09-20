Fuller Expected Back With Dolphins This Week

Wide receiver Will Fuller V looks like he's ready to return to the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Brian Flores said that Fuller returned to the team facility Monday and is expected to be back with the team when practice resumes Wednesday.

Fuller left the team late last week to deal with a personal matter and was inactive for the Dolphins' 35-0 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.

Flores said Friday that Fuller's situation was a day-to-day issue and that the speedy wide receiver would remain on the active roster.

Fuller returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being activated from the NFL's Suspended by Commissioner, but did not practice Thursday and was listed on the injury report as dealing with "non-injury-related/personal matter."

Fuller spoke to the media after practice Wednesday and when asked what he was most excited regarding his return to action, Fuller said, “Just being back out there playing, helping the team win. That’s why I play the game. I like helping my team win. Whatever it takes for me to go out there and help my team win, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Fuller didn't play in any of the Dolphins preseason games this summer after missing most of training camp with an undisclosed injury. He left the field during the very first practice of camp and missed a few weeks before coming back on a limited basis.

Fuller was suspended for six games last season while a member of the Houston Texans and served the first games of that suspension in 2020, completing the suspension in the season opener at New England on Sunday.

The addition of Fuller, who was signed in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, will bring even more speed to an offense that already bolstered that area with the drafting of Jaylen Waddle in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and the return of Albert Wilson after he opted out in 2020 because of COVID-19.