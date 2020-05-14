Veteran cornerback Logan Ryan did not drop any hints as to his next team when he appeared on "Good Morning Football" on Thursday morning, saying he was "open for business" to every team in the NFL except for the Tennessee Titans.

Ryan is a free agent after spending the past three seasons with Tennessee after playing his first four NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, and wrote on Instagram in early May he would not be re-signing with the Titans.

Ryan indicated he's looking for a one-year deal, referencing former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill as a player who bet on himself and earned a lucrative long-term contract with his performance.

The New York Jets believed they were going to sign Ryan, according to an Internet report Wednesday, but that has not happened yet. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network wrote that the Dolphins were one of the teams "sniffing around" Ryan.

"The Jets, it makes a lot of sense because I'm from the area, I went to Rutgers 20 minutes from there, I'm familiar with New Jersey, I'm blue collar, that's how I grew up," Ryan said. "That would make sense for sure, but I'm trying to do what's best for my family and everything like that.

"Obviously there's a lot of rumors out there. I can't confirm any of it because I'm obviously still not signed. We'll see. I obviously want to get a deal done whenever and I'm open to it. We'll see what happens there, but I'm always open to, what, (31) other franchises except for the Titans. That's the only one I've ruled out so far."

Ryan made $10 million last season.

The Dolphins already have the two highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, but adding Ryan would add a veteran presence to a secondary that has a chance to be among the best in the league.