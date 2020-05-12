AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Why Logan Ryan Would Make Sense for the Dolphins

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins are among the teams interested in the services of veteran cornerback Logan Ryan, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Garafolo's report came after another report, this one from the New York Daily News, suggested the Jets believed they will be signing Ryan.

Ryan has played seven seasons in the NFL, including the past three with the Tennessee Titans. His best moment with the Titans might have come in January when he had a pick-six on the final pass of Tom Brady's New England career to clinch Tennessee's 21-13 victory in the wild-card playoffs.

Prior to playing for Tennessee, Ryan spent four seasons with the New England Patriots after being a third-round pick out of Rutgers.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was safeties coach for the Patriots during Ryan's first three years in the NFL before he became linebackers coach in 2016 in Ryan's final season in New England.

The familiarity is one factor that makes Ryan appealing to the Dolphins, and his experience would be welcome in a secondary featuring a lot of young players.

We even ranked Ryan as the top free agent available after the first wave of signings in March.

This is what we wrote then:

1. CB Logan Ryan, Tennessee, 29 years old, $10 million salary in 2019: Ryan is a versatile defender in the secondary who could line up on the boundary or in the nickel. He's also got some history with Brian Flores from their time together in New England. The Dolphins already have signed Byron Jones in free agency and took Noah Igbinoghene in the first round of the draft, but, hey, you can never have enough cornerbacks, right?

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
winthrop264
winthrop264

I think he's a good player, but how many CB's do we need? Don't forget about Nick Needham's good performance down the line last season. We drafted a first round corner. We have 2 corners playing safety- Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe. They say you can't have too many corners, but I doubt anyone has ever had this many if we were to sign Ryan.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins apparently looking for joint practices if feasible

The Miami Dolphins had discussions with the Atlanta Falcons about conducting joint practices, but current circumstances might make it impossible to pull off

Alain Poupart

Why Tagovailoa already is the fans' favorite in Miami

Miami Dolphins fans have been longing for a franchise quarterback for a long time, and they're already sold on Tua Tagovailoa being the answer

Alain Poupart

Breaking down the Dolphins' three-game home stretch in 2020

The Miami Dolphins will be one of 10 teams to have a three-game home stretch in 2020, and history suggests that could mean good things are in store

Alain Poupart

by

Footballfan55

Dolphins sign a second-round pick

The Miami Dolphins are keeping busy signing draft picks and they've now come to terms with one of their second-round picks

Alain Poupart

Ranking the AFC East quarterback situations

The Miami Dolphins made a big move in the offseason when they drafted Tua Tagovailoa and that might have given them the best quarterback situation in the AFC East

Alain Poupart

Tua signs rookie contract with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins signed another draft pick Monday, and this time it was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Alain Poupart

Should the Dolphins pursue Larry Warford?

The Miami Dolphins rebuilt their offensive line in the offseason, but three-time Pro Bowl selection Larry Warford could be the finishing touch

Alain Poupart

by

supernintimdo

Tagovailoa delivers major gift on Mother's Day

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said during the combine one of his goals was to change his family members' lives, and he provided an example on Mother's Day

Alain Poupart

Ranking the top Dolphins stories of the week

The biggest Miami Dolphins stories of the week included the passing of Don Shula, the regular season schedule and Tua Tagovailoa getting his jersey number

Alain Poupart

Dolphins sign another rookie draft pick

The Miami Dolphins signed long-snapper Blake Ferguson to his rookie contract to cap a week where he got his old number back

Alain Poupart