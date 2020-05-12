The Miami Dolphins are among the teams interested in the services of veteran cornerback Logan Ryan, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Garafolo's report came after another report, this one from the New York Daily News, suggested the Jets believed they will be signing Ryan.

Ryan has played seven seasons in the NFL, including the past three with the Tennessee Titans. His best moment with the Titans might have come in January when he had a pick-six on the final pass of Tom Brady's New England career to clinch Tennessee's 21-13 victory in the wild-card playoffs.

Prior to playing for Tennessee, Ryan spent four seasons with the New England Patriots after being a third-round pick out of Rutgers.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was safeties coach for the Patriots during Ryan's first three years in the NFL before he became linebackers coach in 2016 in Ryan's final season in New England.

The familiarity is one factor that makes Ryan appealing to the Dolphins, and his experience would be welcome in a secondary featuring a lot of young players.

We even ranked Ryan as the top free agent available after the first wave of signings in March.

This is what we wrote then:

1. CB Logan Ryan, Tennessee, 29 years old, $10 million salary in 2019: Ryan is a versatile defender in the secondary who could line up on the boundary or in the nickel. He's also got some history with Brian Flores from their time together in New England. The Dolphins already have signed Byron Jones in free agency and took Noah Igbinoghene in the first round of the draft, but, hey, you can never have enough cornerbacks, right?