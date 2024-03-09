The Dolphins and Betting Odds for NFL Free Agents

Chris Jones and Haason Reddick the players for whom the Miami Dolphins have the best odds of landing

Plenty of big names will be on the move next week when NFL free agency kicks off, first with the negotiating period Monday and then with the official start of the new league year Wednesday.

The Miami Dolphins haven't been afraid of making big moves in recent years, though it's still going to be more difficult this season given their salary-cap situation.

With that in mind, we examine where the Dolphins stand among other teams in terms of betting odds (per BetOnline) for some of the biggest-name free agents on the market, as well as veterans who could be on the move.

BetOline provided odds for 15 veterans on the free agent market or who could be on the move via trade.

The offensive players were running backs Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara and Tony Pollard, along with wide receivers Calvin Ridley, Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs.

On defense, the odds involve edge players Chase Young, Danielle Hunter, Khalil Mack and Haason Reddick, along with defensive tackles Chris Jones and the Dolphins' own Christian Wilkins.

The three players whom the Dolphins have the best odds of landing, per BetOnline, are Jones, Reddick and Young.

The Dolphins are tied for eighth for best odds of landing Jones if he doesn't stay with the Chiefs at 14/1, the same as the New York Jets. The Las Vegas Raiders are the favorites at 4/1, followed by the Lions and Cowboys.

The Dolphins have the same odds when it comes to Reddick, who has been given permission by the Philadelphia Eagles to seek a trade, and they're also tied for eighth.

As for Young, the Dolphins are ninth with 22/1 odds if Young doesn't stay with the 49ers. The Cardinals are the favorites, followed by the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots.

BETTING ODDS FOR DERRICK HENRY AND OTHER BIG NAMES ON OFFENSE

The Dolphins are tied for 20th with 33/1 odds to land Ekeler if he doesn't stay with the Chargers.

The Dolphins are tied for last with 75/1 odds to land both Ridley and Adams, which makes sense considering they already have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the roster, while they're tied for last as well with 50/1 odds to land Diggs if the Buffalo Bills decide to move on from him.

With the running backs, the Dolphins' best odds involve Derrick Henry, who certainly would bring a different element (power) to the offense. The Dolphins are 13th with 25/1 if Henry doesn't re-sign with Tennessee. The favorites are the Baltimore Ravens at 2/1, followed by the Cowboys and Eagles at 5/1.

The Dolphins are far down the list when it comes to other running backs like Barkley, Jacobs and Pollard, ranking in the 20s in each case.

THE BETTING ODDS FOR CHRISTIAN WILKINS

When it comes to Wilkins, who the Dolphins decline to franchise-tag this week, the betting favorites to sign him if he leaves Miami are the Las Vegas Raiders with 3/1 odds.

They're followed by the Houston Texans at 4/1 and the Detroit Lions at 5/1.

The rest of the top 10 favorites are the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, with eight teams tied for 10th.