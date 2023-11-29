The Top 10 Hard Knocks Episode 2 Moments

The second episode of the "Hard Knocks" in-season series on the Miami Dolphins was center around outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and his journey to the NFL, his personality, his season-ending injury and its aftermath.

But there were other cool non-Phillips moments.

We count down the top 10, from this vantage point:

10. THE NO-NAME DEFENSE

While it was brief, seeing shots of the Super Bowl defense of the 1970s (as sort of a tribute to how well the current defense has been playing) was really cool for older fans or even those who might not be as familiar with players like Nick Buoniconti, Bill Stanfill and Dick Anderson.

9. McDANIEL's, UM, PERSONAL STORY

We got to listen in on McDaniel and owner Stephen Ross chatting it up with Jets head coach Robert Saleh and owner Woody Johnson before the game, and the best part was McDaniel recounting his painful experience from early in the Las Vegas game when tight end Michael Mayer ran into him on the sideline after making a catch and he wound up getting hit in the shoulder and the private parts.

8. WELKER BRINGS UP BELICHICK

In a series of clips showing coaches talking to the players about the importance of this divisional game against the Jets, there was wide receivers coach Wes Welker relaying a message from Bill Belichick that the season really starts after Thanksgiving.

7. THE METLIFE TAKEOVER

Just as its name suggests, this is an annual tradition where Dolphins fans travel in droves to MetLife Stadium for the Jets game and give the Dolphins a presence in the stadium. And, of course, any such visit wouldn't be complete without the obligatory "J-E-T-S suck, suck, suck!" chant.

6. RAMSEY'S NICKNAME

In one of the early scenes of the episode, cornerback Jalen Ramsey is accompanied to a conference room to do an interview with Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder for "Inside the NFL" and then tells the story, via a laptop, about how he came to be known as "As Advertised" during his pee wee days and how he didn't get the chance to live up to it early during his time in Miami because of his knee injury.

5. McDANIEL'S MESSAGE TO HIS PLAYERS

Interaction between coaches and players always is a big part of "Hard Knocks" and there was plenty of that again in this episode. And the clip that stood out here was McDaniel telling his players early in Jets week that his one ask was "(Freaking) sleep. Sleep is the No. 1 priority over everything."

4. THE PICK-SIX

Given that he produced the biggest play around the NFL during Week 12 — maybe even the entire season — you figured there would be a segment devoted to Jevon Holland's pick-six. As we saw during the game telecast, McDaniel sprinted toward the locker room right after Holland crossed the goal line forgetting for an instant about the extra point. Then we saw McDaniel's halftime speech including this line, "Jevon, that was as cool a play as I've been around."

3. RODGERS' RAHEEM RESPECT

Cool to see Aaron Rodgers paying his respects to running back Raheem Mostert after the game, giving him a friendly shove from behind and telling him, "I'm still mad about a few years ago." For those wondering, Rodgers was referring to the 2019 NFC Championship Game when Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns to help the San Francisco 49ers defeat Rodgers' Green Bay Packers on their way to a Super Bowl LIV date against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.

2. TUA GOING SURFING

Mostert had two touchdowns in that game against the Jets on Black Friday, and right before the first one Tua made his request for a touchdown celebration. "I'd love to surf right here," Tua said in the huddle. "I'd love to surf." After getting back to the sideline, Tua relayed his call to his teammates on the bench.

1. THE PHILLIPS SAGA

Phillips' unfortunate injury was covered almost like a mini-movie, complete with a setup about his personality (and his cat), the revelation he had made to reporters about fighting with confidence at times, the plays he made during the game — at one point he told an assistant not to talk to him to not jinx him like a baseball pitcher in the middle of a perfect game — the injury itself, and the aftermath, including his immediate reaction, heartbreaking reaction and the great show of support from his teammates (as well as Dan Marino and Tom Garfinkel) in the locker room after the game. While it wasn't necessarily fun to watch, it most definitely was well done.