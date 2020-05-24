AllDolphins
Tua Ready to Team Up with Barkley

Alain Poupart

Tua Tagovailoa will be going head-to-head against New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley next week, all in the name of helping out. Meanwhile, Tua continues to look good in his recovery from his hip injury.

A 21-second video from the Instagram feed of Andrew Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, shows Tagovailoa moving seamlessly through a ladder drill.

Tagovailoa will take a break from his conditioning work Tuesday, May 26 and 8 p.m. when he and Barkley will play against each other in EA Sports Madden NFL 20 as part of the Verizon Pay It Forward Live series. 

The event will stream live on Twitter @Verizon, Twitch, Yahoo, Verizon’s Facebook page, and Fios Channel 501. The event will be available on Verizon’s platforms for one week following the live stream.

Through the series, Verizon will donate $10 each time viewers use #PayItForwardLive and tag their favorite small businesses to unlock up to $2.5 million to support the COVID-19 relief efforts of the LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation).

“Local businesses are very important to me and my family and now more than ever they really need our support,” Tagovailoa said in the press release announcing the event. “I’m excited to team up with Verizon and Saquon to not only help out, but to bring some football to people’s homes!”

While they play Madden, Barkley and Tagovailoa will share and support their favorite local businesses, engage with fans, and create small-business-themed in-game experiences — all while encouraging viewers to visit Verizon.com/PayItForwardLive to do what they can to support local businesses by shopping online, buying a gift card or ordering a meal.

“I’m excited to join Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live and highlight some of my favorite small businesses,” said Barkley, the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. “Tua and I will have some fun as we support a great cause.”

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter (https://twitter.com/apoupartFins)

