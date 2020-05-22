Miami Dolphins fans still can't get enough of Tua Tagovailoa, and now there's another item available to commemorate his selection as the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

A Tua draft-night bobblehead was unveiled Friday by FOCO, a sports and entertainment merchandise manufacturer.

The Tua bobblehead is available for purchase at foco.com and is scheduled to be ready for delivery to customers in August.

The Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 2020 Draft Pick Bobblehead depicts Tagovailoa posing in the suit he wore on draft night while wearing a cap with the Dolphins logo. Tagovailoa stands in front of a team-colored backdrop with a bold display of the 2020 NFL Draft logo. The reverse side of the backdrop features a Dolphins team logo. The bobblehead also features a team logo on the top of the base, a thematic floral wrap design around the base, and a front name display.

“After a great college career, Tua Tagovailoa is bringing his talents to South Beach, and Dolphins fans are understandably excited,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. “There’s a new quarterback in town, and the future seems bright for the Dolphins. That’s why we have no doubt Dolphins fans will be eager to get their hands on this brand-new bobblehead.”

Tagovailoa merchandise already has proven popular with Dolphins fans and NFL fans in general, with eight variations of his number 1 Dolphins jersey — including the white and the aqua throwbacks — among the best sellers at NFLShop.com.

Earlier this week, Tagovailoa announced an exclusive merchandising deal with Fanatics.com.

Tagovailoa previously announced endorsement deals with Gillette, Muscle Milk, Bose, Verizon and Wingstop.

Before he's ever played a down for the Dolphins, he's already the most marketable player on the team.

There's no clear answer as to when he'll take over as the Dolphins starting quarterback, but that has done nothing to diminish the excitement over his arrival.

And at this time it seems nothing will.