Tyreek Takes a Jab at Wes Welker
Tyreek Hill likes to have fun on social media. You might even suggest he doesn't mind trolling every once in a while.
And the Miami Dolphins wide receiver was in a rare form Saturday when he took a little jab at his position coach, Wes Welker.
Responding to a post X asking anyone for a player with a great disparity on how he's viewed about his team's fans compared to his actual skills, Hill couldn't resist.
Other answers included players like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and the No. 1 draft choice in the 2024 NFL draft, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.
Hill's quip happens to be pretty funny because Welker torched the NFL as one of the better slot receivers when he played with quarterback Tom Brady in New England and later with Peyton Manning in Denver.
The speedy receiver was apparently having fun with his coach, for whom he has tremendous respect. Hill posted on social media in January that Welker was an "underrated coach" and that he needed to get some head coaching interviews.
Welker also has spoken well of Hill in the past, as he went on the record stating that Hill was a better wide receiver than Randy Moss, a Pro Football Hall of Fame member and former teammate of Welker when the two were with New England.
Welker was a constant in the Pro Bowl from 2008 through 2012 as a member of the Patriots. He is currently No. 27 on the NFL's all-time reception list, finishing his career with 903 receptions for 9,934 yards. He had five seasons with at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.
Entering his third season as Dolphins wide receivers coach, Welker spent the better part of three seasons with Miami as a player at the start of his career. He signed with the Dolphins in 2004, a week after being released by the San Diego Chargers.
Welker ended the Dolphins' 25-year drought without a kickoff return when he scored against the Baltimore Ravens in the 2004 season finale and was the team's receptions leader in 2006 with 67 before he was traded to the Patriots the following offseason for second- and seventh-round picks in the 2007 draft.