Ranking the Remaining Free Agents

The Miami Dolphins have been very active in free agency this offseason, already matching their franchise record for most unrestricted free agents signed in one year.

The Dolphins have signed 11 unrestricted free agents in 2020, 10 before the draft and then former Dallas Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier after the draft.

The first 10 were running back Jordan Howard, guard/tackle Ereck Flowers, center/guard Ted Karras, edge rushers Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah, edge defenders Kyle Van Noy, linebackers Elandon Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill, cornerback Byron Jones and safety Clayton Fejedelem.

There's clearly a chance they're done with free agency for this year, but let's not forget about the annual second wave of signings. For example, it wasn't until June 10 in 2015 that they signed Detroit Lions free agent defensive tackle C.J. Mosley (not to be confused with the current New York Jets linebacker of the same name). And, of course, they signed veteran quarterback Chad Pennington in early August in 2008 after he had been released by the New York Jets.

There remain a lot of high-profile veterans available a week after the 2020 NFL draft, and 19 of them were on NFL.com's list of the top 101 free agents available this offseason.

Here's our ranking of those 19 players (with their 2019 team, age, and 2019 salary according to overthecap.com) in terms of how well they fit with the Dolphins. Obviously any move would have to make sense from a financial standpoint.

1. CB Logan Ryan, Tennessee, 29 years old, $10 million salary in 2019: Ryan is a versatile defender in the secondary who could line up on the boundary or in the nickel. He's also got some history with Brian Flores from their time together in New England. The Dolphins already have signed Byron Jones in free agency and took Noah Igbinoghene in the first round of the draft, but, hey, you can never have enough cornerbacks, right?

2. Edge Jadeveon Clowney, Seattle, 27 years old, $8 million: Yes, Clowney turned down the chance to play for the Dolphins last season, but there's no denying his ability as a disrupter on the edge — not as someone who'll rack up big sack totals. The Dolphins did sign edge defenders Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah in free agency, but they're more pure pass rushers and don't have Clowney's complete game.

3. DT Damion Harrison, Detroit, 32, $9 million: "Snacks" was one of the best run stoppers in 2018 before injuries limited his effectiveness. If the Dolphins decide he's right physically, he could be just what the Dolphins need in the middle of their defensive line.

4. Edge rusher Markus Golden, N.Y. Giants, 27, $4.75 million: Golden has experience in a 3-4 defense from his time with Arizona and he had 10 sacks for the Giants last year after signing as a free agent. The only issue with Golden is he would bring what the Dolphins hope they get from free agents Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah.

5. CB Darqueze Dennard, Cincinnati, 29, $4.5 million: Dennard is a former first-round pick, but he's been a backup for most of his career.

6. Safety Eric Reid, Carolina, 29, $9.5 million: Reid has been a starter for all but one of his seven NFL seasons, but is coming off a sub-par 2019 season.

7. RB Carlos Hyde, Houston, 29, $1.9 million: Hyde is coming off his first 1,000-yard season, but his running style is similar to that of free agent pick-up Jordan Howard, so it would be redundant to sign him.

8. S Tony Jefferson, Baltimore, 28, $8 million: Jefferson became a free agent in February when the Ravens released him after he missed most of the 2019 season because of a torn ACL. When healthy, Jefferson is a productive safety with good leadership ability. His health is the big concern here.

9. CB Eli Apple, New Orleans, 25, $2.5 million: After a season-plus with the Saints, Apple appeared all set to sign a one-year deal with the Raiders as a free agent until the deal fell apart. Apple is still young and has talent (he was the 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft), but he's been with two teams in four seasons and former teammate Landon Collins once called him a "cancer."

10. DE Everson Griffen, Minnesota, 33, $8 million: Griffen has made the Pro Bowl four of the past five seasons, but he might be a bit old for the Dolphins. He's also played in a 4-3 defense his whole career.

11. S Clayton Geathers, Indianapolis, 27, $2.75 million: Geathers started 10 games for the Colts last season, but it's debatable he'd represent an upgrade over what the Dolphins have at safety.

12. QB Cam Newton, Carolina, 31, $16.7 million: There's no denying Newton's ability, but the Dolphins already have a veteran quarterback in place to run the offense until they turn it over to Tua Tagovailoa.

13. Edge defender Michael Bennett, Dallas, 35, $1.8 million: Bennett is a three-time Pro Bowl player, but he was a backup last season for the first time in years after was traded for a late-round pick by New England. His age and outspokenness won't make it easy for him to find a job.

14. TE Jordan Reed, Washington, 30, $7.67 million: There's no questioning Reed's ability as a receiving tight end because he's been productive whenever he's been able to play. Staying healthy has been the issue for Reed, who has ended each of the last three seasons on injured reserve and has sustained multiple concussions.

15. T Jason Peters, Philadelphia, 38, $5.7 million: Peters very well may end up in the Hall of Fame, but he's 38. End of story.

16. CB Prince Amukamara, Chicago, 31, $8.5 million: Amukamara has been a starter for nine of his 10 NFL seasons. His age works against him.

17. T Demar Dotson, Tampa Bay, 35, $4.7 million: Dotson is a serviceable tackle with plenty of NFL starting experience, but his age makes him undesirable in the Dolphins' situation.

18. OLB Terrell Suggs, Kansas City, 38, $3 million: It's entirely possible Suggs' brililant career ended last season when he won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs after joining the team in mid-December.

19. LB Mychal Kendricks, Seattle, 30, $4.5 million: Kendricks' availability for the 2020 season is up in the air after his sentencing on insider trading charges was postponed in March until May 29. If he can play in 2020, the Seahawks are said to be interested in bringing him back.