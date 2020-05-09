Family Reunion Coming for Tua?

It might not be too long before Tua Tagovailoa has some family company in South Florida.

His brother, Taulia, entered the transfer portal Friday after finishing his freshman season at the University of Alabama and there is a clear possibility that he'll be moving to a program in South Florida.

The three options in the area for Taulia, a four-star recruit out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, are the University of Miami, Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University.

The three schools were mentioned as the top five options for Taulia's destination in a story on RollTide Wire.

When thinking about a potential destination, keep in mind that Tua's family moved from Hawaii to Alabama after he joined the Crimson Tide.

Taulia Tagovailoa appeared in three games as a freshman in 2019 and completed 9 of 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, which came against Western Carolina in late November.

Taulia Tagovailoa was projected as a future Day 3 draft pick by website 247sports in a September 2018 profile.

Tua, of course, hasn't been down to South Florida yet because of the restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Once that happens, it might not be too look before he has a familiar face with him in South Florida.

