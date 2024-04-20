Social Media Erupts After Arch Manning Stars With Three Touchdown Passes in Texas Longhorns Spring Game
On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns held their annual Spring Game with all eyes on Arch Manning.
“I wanted Arch to be able to just go play football,” coach Steve Sarkisian said. “He hasn’t really played in a year.” Post scrimmage, Sarkisian revealed that the game plan was to give light work to starting QB Quinn Ewers to allow Manning and true freshman Trey Owens to get game experience.
In the Longhorns’ spring game last season, Manning had limited action as the No. 3 quarterback and finished 5-for-13 for 30 yards.
This year was different. Arch Manning took advantage of his extended time and came ready to play, going 19-26 for 355 yards with 3 TD's, including a 75-yard touchdown pass to sophomore DeAndre Moore on Manning’s first play from scrimmage. Manning showed confidence in the offensive scheme and was extremely accurate, completing his first ten pass attempts with four of his seven incompletions catchable passes. He also had one interception on the final hail-mary play.
Predictably, the interwebs erupted with enthusiasm and overhype.
Manning's opening play 75-yard touchdown went immediately viral. But some saw it as still too early to anoint the Manning prodigy just yet.
Saturday's spring game provided Manning with the most playing time since he joined the Longhorns program. During the 2023 season as a redshirt freshman, Manning only saw game action twice, throwing 5 passes in mop up time during a 57-7 win over Texas Tech in November 2023, and in the final moments of the Longhorns’ Big 12 Championship Game victory over Oklahoma State when he came in to run out the clock in their final possession.
SI's Draft coverage will continue to keep an eye on Manning's progress as a college and pro prospect, and enjoy the fan reactions when we see glimpses of that Manning potential.