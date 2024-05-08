Eliot Wolf recalls time Hall of Fame LB was on the phone with Packers before being stolen away
One of the best things about coaches and executives from the National Football League appearing on shows and podcasts is that stories will come out that we haven't heard before. Those stories can help paint a picture of how different events played out.
The one event with the biggest mysteries is the NFL Draft. There are so many "what if" scenarios that come from the three-day event and most of those don't end up coming out into the forefront. However, every once in awhile, you get a really interesting nugget.
New England Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf gave us one during an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast about Ray Lewis nearly becoming a Green Bay Packer.
They (Packers) were getting ready to draft Ray Lewis (in 1996) and Baltimore picked him right before. They ended up picking John Michaels. I was (in the war room) and there was some disappointment. They actually had Ray on the phone. They were talking to Ray and Baltimore was still on the clock.- Eliot Wolf
Something to remember about Wolf: his dad Ron is a Hall of Fame executive, which makes sense why Eliot was in the war room. The Packers ended up winning the Super Bowl in 1996, but you have to imagine they might have an extra ring or two if they ended up being able to select Lewis.