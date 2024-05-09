2024 NFL Draft: Cowboys' first rounder Tyler Guyton transitioning to left tackle
The Dallas Cowboys selected Oklahoma right tackle Tyler Guyton with the 29th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, after losing long-time left tackle Tyron Smith in free agency, the Cowboys will be kicking Guyton to the left side.
According to Guyton's private coach, Duke Manyweather of OL Masterminds, the Cowboys have asked Guyton to make the switch. You can see a video of Guyton working on his footwork, learning to kick his left leg first, with Manyweather b
This would pair Guyton with All-Pro guard Tyler Smith, their 2022 first rounder. With Terrence Steele fresh off of a contract extension last summer, their starting right tackle, this makes a great deal of sense for Dallas.
While their offensive line is not sturdy across the board, they took a big stride in that direction with the selections of both Guyton and Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe.