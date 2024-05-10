Bears already name Caleb WIlliams QB1
The Chicago Bears used the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select their franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams.
And his era begins today as the Bears will not even put up the facade of a quarterback battle. Williams has already been named their starting quarterback before he's even taken a snap in rookie minicamp.
This does not come as a surprise as the other three quarterbacks on the roster have all ventured to the NFL by way of undrafted free agency. While 2023 undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent is expected to be Williams' backup, they also have Brett Rypien and 2024 NFL Draft undrafted quarterback Austin Reed on their 90-man roster as well.
Doing a great job to surround Williams with talent, the Bears could be on the up sooner rather than later.