Saints QB Spencer Rattler viewed in similar tier to first rounder Bo Nix
The New Orleans Saints drafted quarterback Spencer Rattler in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the word around the league is that they may have gotten a steal. One league evaluator even stated Rattler is viewed in a similar tier to that of Bo Nix, who was the first round pick of the Denver Broncos.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, some NFL teams were not scared off by Rattler's appearance on Netflix's "QB1" where he was seen screaming and demeaning a teammate:
"Really didn't harp on it much -- it wasn't a big thing... He's matured a lot since then, like we all have. If there was a camera in my face when I was in high school, I wouldn't have looked great, either. He was impressive in his interviews."- NFL source via Jeremy Fowler
So if teams thought Rattler had matured and viewed him similarly to Nix as an NFL quarterback, then why did he slip so far down the draft board? Those losses are the Saints' gain as Rattler has a chance to prove the entire NFL wrong.