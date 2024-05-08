Sports Illustrated Predicts Patriots Draft Pick Could Be Biggest Bust
Sports Illustrated raises concerns about the supporting cast and environment in New England.
Now that the 2024 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, analysts across the board are dissecting the picks and making bold statements before the 2024-25 year gets underway. In a recent article, Sports Illustrated suggested that a player with "all the tools" – New England Patriots first-round pick, quarterback Drake Maye – could be a bust.
Environment in New England
While acknowledging Maye's talent, Sports Illustrated raises concerns about the environment surrounding him in New England. Here's a breakdown of their argument:
- Unproven Coaching Staff: Maye walks into a situation led by first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, known primarily for his defensive expertise. Quarterback development often thrives under experienced offensive minds.
- Lack of Star Power: The Patriots lack a proven, elite wide receiver. This puts immense pressure on Maye to elevate the play of his receiving corps, a tall order for a rookie quarterback.
The key questions for Drake Maye and the New England Patriots:
- Can Maye build rapport with the Patriots' young receivers?
- Will Jerod Mayo prioritize offensive development alongside his defensive focus?
- Can Maye overcome the weight of expectations and thrive in a challenging environment?
