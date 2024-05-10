Lions CB Terrion Arnold Has Wild Quote About His Mother
The Detroit Lions made the cornerback position a massive focus in the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. with their first two picks. The defensive backfield was a big weakness for the Lions in 2023 and the additions of Arnold and Rakestraw should make a big difference for Aaron Glenn's unit moving forward.
When you play cornerback, there is a level of confidence and aggressiveness. that you need to have to play the position. Arnold spoke to the media after his first rookie minicamp practice and was vocal about his mentality at the position.
Saying that you would jam your mother into the dirt is a wild comment, but it also fits what Dan Campbell has been building in Detroit. Arnold is going to fit right in with the Lions.