The NFL Network, ABC And ESPN Bring The Big Names For Draft Coverage
The NFL Draft Schedule
The 2024 NFL draft is April 25 to 27 in Detroit, Michigan. The first round will take place on April 25, Rounds 2-3 will take place on April 26, and Rounds 4-7 will take place on April 27.
On Thursday April 25, the draft begins at 8 p.m. ESPN coverage of the first round begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN with "NFL Draft Countdown."
On Friday ESPN coverage of Rounds 2-3 begins at 8 p.m.
On Saturday ESPN coverage of Rounds 4-7 begins at 12 p.m.
For the last six years Disney has expanded its draft coverage coverage across both ESPN and ABC. This year, they add an additional option for NFL-hungry fans with the addition of a special NFL draft version of The Pat McAfee Show who is joined by Bill Belichick.
There will be two different streams for ESPN and ABC, with ESPN providing its traditional focus on in- depth analysis of each team, player insights, highlights and analysis, technique and physical attributes, and how each player he will fit in with their new team. ABC will provide player focused content with an emphasis on storytelling that provides insights into the draftee's journey to the NFL.
ESPN:
Mike Greenberg will host, along with the opinionated and knowledgeable Mel Kiper Jr. who has served as an NFL draft analyst for ESPN since 1984. Joining them in Detroit are Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick, and breaking news reporter Adam Schefter. For the first time on NFL draft coverage, ESPN adds Molly McGrath who will be responsible for capturing each pick's big moment live from the stage after they are selected.
ABC:
Rece Davis will host the College Gameday crew including Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Field Yates, Laura Rutledge and Pete Thamel. New to this group is the just retired Nick Saban who will be added to the College GameDay crew for the Fall 2024 season.
ESPN+, YouTube, TikTok:
Pat McAfee will broadcast across a special Thursday evening edition of The Pat McAfee for the first round of the NFL draft syndicating across ESPN+, YouTube and TikTok. He is joined by the usual cast of characters. But the interesting twist is that former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will also join the show to provide color commentary. On Friday afternoon the regular Pat McAfee show will air as normally scheduled.
NFL Network:
Rich Eisen will host the NFL Network broadcast, with a slew of NFL insiders including Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport, Kaylee Hartung and Kurt Warner. For rounds 2-7 on Friday and Saturday, Peter Schrager will replace Kurt Warner.