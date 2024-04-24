Nobody can pin down the 2024 NFL Draft slot of TE Brock Bowers
The agreement is there. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is one of the best players in the entire 2024 NFL Draft. However, nobody in the industry can quite figure out where Bowers will come off the board on Thursday night.
In his latest piece on ESPN, Fowler quoted many scouts and executives who are bamboozled trying to figure out where Bowers will land:
Just about everyone is sold on Bowers as a top-10 prospect in the draft... But not everyone is sold that he's a surefire top-10 pick, a byproduct of need and position... 'If you're talking three or four quarterbacks, three receivers, maybe a defensive guy and some offensive linemen, those positions could take up all the spots. He shouldn't fall based on the talent.'- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
Given the lack of success from first round tight ends over the years (excluding T.J. Hockenson and late breakouts from Evan Engram and David Njoku), teams may be a bit wary of drafting them early in the first round. However, Fowler also mentioned the New York Jets as a possibility given their short window with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Only a little over 24 hours, however, until Bowers officially finds a new home.