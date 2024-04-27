Grade the Trade: Dolphins Send 2025 Third Round Pick to Eagles For RB Jaylen Wright
The Miami Dolphins weren't shy to move up with 2025 capital to get another track star at running back.
The Miami Dolphins are trying to prove that they can win with a track team on an NFL field. They traded up to get Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright who ran in the 4.3s.
This was an interesting pick for the Dolphins as they just to Devon Achane last year and Wright is a very similar player. They also didn't give up a pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but rather a third round pick in 2025 to the Philadelphia Eagles.
That is a massive price to pay for the Dolphins who use it to take a running back, but a great move for the Eagles, who had six total picks in rounds four and five. If the pick hits, it's a great one for the Dolphins, but it's an expensive one nonetheless.
Grade: B
