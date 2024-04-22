Could Johnny Newton Fall Out of the First Round?
The NFL Draft is always full of surprises. There are players that end up going higer than both predicted and consensus. In turn, players will slide for seemingly no outward reason or one that hasn't been shared with the public. Those are usually medical issues that aren't publically shared for many reasons.
The 2024 NFL Draft is a fascinating one in itself due to the massive discrepency in offensive and defensive talent up at the top. NFL Network's Peter Schrager mentioned this on Twitter early on Monday and it raised some eyebrows.
There are some very talented players here but one is missing that has been discussed at length about both being a first-round pick and potentially going in the top 10: Illinois DT Johnny Newton.
He is an explosive player that has allignment versatility across the defensive front. Newton can win from the inside and outside with consistency as well as be a force in run defense. However, his smaller frame and a potential medical concern have teams concerned.
Newton missed the NFL Scouting Combine with a Jones fracture in his foot and those injuries are always worrisome with defensive linemen because of their stature and necessary explosiveness that derives from their lower halves. He was fully healthy going into his pro day workout where he looked plenty explosive.
Will that end up hindering his draft stock or will it be something else? Regardless, it's a worrisome sight for Newton at the moment.