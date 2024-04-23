2024 NFL Draft: Penn State's Theo Johnson emerging as TE2 behind Brock Bowers
The 2024 NFL Draft is now just two days away, and one insider seems to think that Penn State's Theo Johnson is emerging as the top tight end in the class not named Brock Bowers.
Dropping a plethora of draft nuggets on the eve of NFL Draft eve, Yahoo! Sports' Charles Robinson has stated that many teams have lost favor with Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders after a poor showing at his pro day.
With Texas' Ja'Tavion Sanders having a tough go in the draft process, it feels clear he has been supplanted as the No. 2 tight end behind Georgia's Brock Bowers. The No. 2 tight end for a number of teams now appears to be Penn State's Theo Johnson.- Charles Robinson, Yahoo! Sports
For some, Johnson has been the TE2 of this class for quite some time. His size, athleticism, and willingness as a blocker makes him one of the most well-rounded tight ends in the 2024 NFL Draft class.
This is an interesting group of tight ends after Bowers. While there are still reasons to believe in Sanders and Johnson, names like Kansas State's Ben Sinnott, Florida State's Jaheim Bell, Ohio State's Cade Stover, and Arizona's Tanner McLachlan are names to keep an eye on as well.