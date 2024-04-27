Grade the Trade: Chiefs Trade Up 1 Spot in Round 2 With 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs have been wheeling and dealing in the 2024 NFL Draft. They didn't mess around to get their offensive tackle in BYU's Kingsley Suamataia at 63rd overall.
Now, this was a very interesting trade for the Chiefs. They only moved up one spot from 64th overall to go and get Suamaiaia but they paid a relatively heavy price. To move up one spot, the Chiefs swapped 173rd overall for 211th overall. That is a significant amout of capital to move just one spot.
Now, the other side of the argument is that the Chiefs were likely worried that the San Francisco 49ers were going to take Suamataia because the developmental tackles ended up going early on day two and the run was ending.
That process of targeting your guy is objectively fine, especially since the Chiefs needed a developmental tackle.
Grade: B