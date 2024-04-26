NFL Draft

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Second Round Highlights Deep Wide Receiver Class

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books and there is a wealth of talent available on day two.

Tyler Forness

Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) catches a
Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) catches a / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books and it was a wild one. For the first time in NFL Draft history, five quarterbacks went in the top 10 and six quarterbacks went in the top 12 picks. It's the most valuable position on the football field so it shouldn't be that much of a surprise.

The second round is going to be a fascinating round. There is a lot of really good talent available, including some players who were at one point projected to go in the top 10 of the first round. The Buffalo Bills are set to kick off the round after trading down twice.

2024 NFL Second Round Mock Draft

33. Buffalo Bills: Texas WR Adonai Mitchell

34. New England Patriots: Georgia WR Ladd McConkey

35. Arizona Cardinals: Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson

36. Washington Commanders: BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia

37. Los Angeles Chargers: Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Nov 18, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Brett Buckman (10) is
Nov 18, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Brett Buckman (10) is / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

38. Tennessee Titans: UConn G Christian Haynes

39. Carolina Panthers: West Virginia C Zach Frazier

40. Washington Commanders: Penn State EDGE Adisa Isaac

41. Green Bay Packers: Iowa CB Cooper DeJean

42. Houston Texans: Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley

43. Atlanta Falcons: Illinois DT Johnny Newton

44. Las Vegas Raiders: NC State ILB Payton Wilson

45. New Orleans Saints: Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin celebrates a touchdown as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No.
Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin celebrates a touchdown as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

46. Indianapolis Colts: Oregon WR Troy Franklin

47. New York Giants: Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Michigan CB Mike Sainristill

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland

50. Philadelphia Eagles: Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter

51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Florida State WR Keon Coleman

52. Los Angeles Rams: Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Michigan WR Roman Willson

54. Cleveland Browns: Alabama WR Jermaine Burton

55. Miami Dolphins: Washington OT Roger Rosengarten

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) jumps over Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Reggie
Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) jumps over Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Reggie / Ricardo Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK

56. Dallas Cowboys: Texas RB Jonathon Brooks

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rutgers CB Max Melton

58. Green Bay Packers: Washington State S Jaden Hicks

59. Houston Texans: Florida State DT Kris Jenkins

60. Buffalo Bills: Minnesota S Tyler Nubin

61. Detroit Lions: Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell

62. Baltimore Ravens: Notre Dame T Blake Fisher

63. San Francisco 49ers: Kansas OL Dominick Puni

64. Kansas City Chiefs: Florida State DT Braden Fiske

