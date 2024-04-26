2024 NFL Mock Draft: Second Round Highlights Deep Wide Receiver Class
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books and there is a wealth of talent available on day two.
In this story:
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books and it was a wild one. For the first time in NFL Draft history, five quarterbacks went in the top 10 and six quarterbacks went in the top 12 picks. It's the most valuable position on the football field so it shouldn't be that much of a surprise.
The second round is going to be a fascinating round. There is a lot of really good talent available, including some players who were at one point projected to go in the top 10 of the first round. The Buffalo Bills are set to kick off the round after trading down twice.
2024 NFL Second Round Mock Draft
33. Buffalo Bills: Texas WR Adonai Mitchell
34. New England Patriots: Georgia WR Ladd McConkey
35. Arizona Cardinals: Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson
36. Washington Commanders: BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia
37. Los Angeles Chargers: Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry
38. Tennessee Titans: UConn G Christian Haynes
39. Carolina Panthers: West Virginia C Zach Frazier
40. Washington Commanders: Penn State EDGE Adisa Isaac
41. Green Bay Packers: Iowa CB Cooper DeJean
42. Houston Texans: Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley
43. Atlanta Falcons: Illinois DT Johnny Newton
44. Las Vegas Raiders: NC State ILB Payton Wilson
45. New Orleans Saints: Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie
46. Indianapolis Colts: Oregon WR Troy Franklin
47. New York Giants: Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Michigan CB Mike Sainristill
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
50. Philadelphia Eagles: Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter
51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Florida State WR Keon Coleman
52. Los Angeles Rams: Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk
53. Philadelphia Eagles: Michigan WR Roman Willson
54. Cleveland Browns: Alabama WR Jermaine Burton
55. Miami Dolphins: Washington OT Roger Rosengarten
56. Dallas Cowboys: Texas RB Jonathon Brooks
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rutgers CB Max Melton
58. Green Bay Packers: Washington State S Jaden Hicks
59. Houston Texans: Florida State DT Kris Jenkins
60. Buffalo Bills: Minnesota S Tyler Nubin
61. Detroit Lions: Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell
62. Baltimore Ravens: Notre Dame T Blake Fisher
63. San Francisco 49ers: Kansas OL Dominick Puni
64. Kansas City Chiefs: Florida State DT Braden Fiske
Published |Modified