Georgia QB Carson Beck Overtakes Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to go First Overall in 2025 NFL Draft
With the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the race to the 2025 NFL Draft is up and running. We have some early indications on what will happen at the top of the draft, but the reality is they change frequently with new information.
Over the last week, the odds have seen a sizeable shift. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders held the initial odds for the first overall pick. Just over a week later, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has the best odds at +300 with Sanders dropping to second at +450 at FanDuel Sportsbook
There has been some controversy surroinding the Colorado Buffaloes program over the past few weeks with some former players speaking out about their experiences under head coach Deion Sanders. Shedeur even tweeted about it, causing some analysts to become worried.
Things could change quickly with the betting odds, especially after the players start playing the games. Some of other players on the list:
- Tennessee DL James Pearce Jr.: +650
- Texas QB Quinn Ewers: +1400
- Miami FL QB Cameron Ward: +1700
- Penn State QB Drew Allar: +1900
- Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter: +2200