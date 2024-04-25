49ers discussing Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk trade with teams, including one in top ten, per report
The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly talking to teams, including one in the top ten, about a possible trade involving wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and/or Deebo Samuel in an effort to move up in the first round. This according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
Rumors have been swirling, specifically around Aiyuk who is looking for a new contract. The 49ers currently sit at No. 31. The team in the ten that the team could be talking to, just as a pure guess, might be the New York Jets. New York is looking for a pass-catcher however they can get it and have been linked to just about all of the top pass-catchers in this class, including tight end Brock Bowers.
One school of thought is the 49ers could be essentially looking to replace Aiyuk or Samuel, who has two years left on his contract, with one of top wide receivers (Rose Odunze, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas).
The 49ers have consistently said they have no plans to trade Aiyuk, but draft season is also prime lying season. Moving into the top 10 from 31 would be a huge move but if it results in a new receiver, it could be considered a win-win all around, for the 49ers, for the team acquiring whichever wide receiver and for that receiver themselves, whether it’s Aiyuk or Samuel.