Watch: Chargers Coach Harbaugh Sings Michigan Fight Song After Selecting Michigan LB in NFL Draft
New Chargers Coach Jim Harbaugh still wants to hail to 'The Victors' in honor of Michigan LB Junior Colson
Coach Jim Harbaugh may be on the West Coast now, but his heart remains in Ann Arbor. Coach Harbaugh broke out into song wailing Michigan's fight song 'The Victors' after the Los Angeles Chargers used their 3 round pick at 69 overall to select 6' 3", 247 lb Michigan Wolverine linebacker Junior Colson,
Coach Harbaugh left Michigan this spring after leading the Wolverines to victory in the College Football National Championship. Many analysts loved the selection of Colson, so Harbaugh clearly had a reason to sing!
