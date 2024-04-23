Andy Reid tells the story of drafting both Kelce brothers
The NFL Draft is approaching, and past draft stories are coming to the fold. A new fun one, Kansas City Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid tells the story of drafting both Jason and Travis Kelce.
As the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid was a part of the brain trust that took the center out of Cincinnati in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. And now after hanging up his cleats after a 13-year career, Kelce has seven Pro Bowls, six All-Pros, and one Super Bowl ring to his name.
After being fired from the Eagles, Reid then took the same job with the Chiefs. And just two years later, another Kelce brother was draft-eligible. Selecting Travis with the 63rd overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Reid added another Kelce infinity stone to his gauntlet.
Ten years later, Kelce is still cooking as perhaps the best tight end in the NFL (and could go down as the best in NFL history by the time his career ends). He has racked up over 11,000 yards and 74 touchdowns throughout his career thus far with nine Pro Bowls, four All-Pros, and three Super Bowl rings to his name.
Hear the story here from Reid himself on the Kelce brothers' podcast New Heights: