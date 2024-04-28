Complete List Of Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft Picks
The Cardinals took Marvin Harrison with the 4th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, followed by eleven other picks to help bolster their needy roster
The Arizona Cardinals aimed for a roster overhaul in the 2024 NFL Draft, wielding a whopping 11 picks to address their needs on both sides of the field. Their most headline-grabbing move was selecting star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with their first-round pick (4th overall) and using the additional first-round pick they acquired in a trade with Houston (27th overall) to grab EDGE rusher Darius Robinson out of Missouri.
Here is how Head Coach Jonathan Gannon and General Manager Monti Ossenfort did with their selections for the Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft:
- Round 1, Pick 4: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State
- Round 1, Pick 27 (via trade from Houston): EDGE Darius Robinson Missouri
- Round 2, Pick 43 (via trade with Atlanta): CB Max Melton Rutgers
- Round 3, Pick 66: RB Trey Benson Florida State
- Round 3, Pick 71 (via trade with Tennessee): OG/OT Isaiah Adams Illinois
- Round 3, Pick 82 (via trade with Indianapolis): TE Tip Reiman Illinois
- Round 3, Pick 90 (via trade with Houston): CB Elijah Jones Boston College
- Round 4, Pick 104: S Dadrion Taylor- Demerson Texas Tech
- Round 5, Pick 138: EDGE Xavier Thomas Clemson
- Round 5, Pick 162 (via trade with Houston): OT Christian Jones Texas
- Round 6, Pick 191 (from Indianapolis): WR Tejhaun Palmer UAB
- Round 7, Pick 226 (via trade from NY Giants): CB Jaden Davis Miami
