Watch Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort's Intense War Room Footage From Draft Day 2023
In the 2023 NFL draft we saw Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort intensely working the phones to evaluate and secure draft day deals.
The Cardinals had the 2023 No. 3 selection, but were in a difficult position of having a fairly depleted roster after a 4-13 season. The team was looking to add more draft assets to retool under Arizona's new leadership of GM Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Watch Arizona's GM work the draft day war room and juggle selections and trades, as the rest of Cardinals front office looked on in eager amazement.
Arizona's 2023 Draft Day Trades
Ossenfort ending up sending the No. 3 overall pick to the Texans in exchange for the No. 12 overall pick and the Texans 2024 first-round pick. Arizona handed the No. 3 pick to Houston to take edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., while the Cardinals added the Nos. 12 and 33 selections along with a third-rounder.
Arizona then made another deal to move back into the top 10 in a deal with the Detroit Lions, to select Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 6 overall. In the deal with Detroit, Arizona acquired the No. 6 overall pick and the 81st overall selection, sending Detroit No. 12 (via the Texans), No. 34, and No. 168 overall selections.
- Round 1 | Pick 6 (from DET): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
- Round 2 | Pick 41 (from TEN): BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
- Round 3 | Pick 72 (from TEN): Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
- Round 3 | Pick 94: Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford
- Round 4, Pick 122 (from DET via MIA): Jon Gaines II, OL, UCLA
- Round 5, Pick 139 (from DET via DEN): Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
- Round 6, Pick 168 (from ARI via DET): Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
- Round 6, Pick 180: Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville
- Round 6, Pick 213 (compensatory): Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia
Cardinals 2024 Draft Slots
The Cards 2024 picks allow them 6 selections in the top 100, providing Ossenfort plenty of ammunition to move around this year to rebuild the 4-13 Cardinals.
- Round 1: No. 4
- Round 1: No. 27 (from Houston Texans)
- Round 2: No. 35
- Round 3: No. 66
- Round 3: No. 71 (from Tennessee Titans)
- Round 3: No. 90 (from Houston Texans)
- Round 4: No. 104
- Round 5: No. 138
Let's hope we again get access in 2024 to the Cards intense draft room.