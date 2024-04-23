Arizona Cardinals Ready To Deal The No. 4 Overall Pick
In last year's NFL draft, Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort was a master at wheeling and dealing on draft day. The Cardinals had reportedly been shopping the 2023 No. 3 overall selection leading up to draft day to build assets as the team looked to retool under Arizona's first year regime of Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Arizona's 2023 Draft Day Trades
The Cards sent their No. 3 overall pick to the Texans in exchange for the No. 12 overall pick and a plethora of draft assets, including the Texans 2024 first-round pick. Arizona then made another deal to move back into the top 10 in a deal with the Detroit Lions, selecting Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 6 overall.
With Detroit, Arizona acquired the No. 6 overall pick and the 81st overall pick draft sending Detroit No. 12, No. 34, and No. 168 overall selections.
Arizona's 2024 Draft Capital
The Arizona Cardinals hold the No. 4 pick during this years NFL draft, plus a ton of other draft assets. As Adam Shefter reported Arizona and Ossenfort sit "in the catbird seat....at [No.] 4 and can take all the calls he wants."
The Cards have an abundance of 2024 draft capital to work with, including six picks in the top 100. ESPN's Josh Weinsfuss noted that "If Arizona keeps all of its picks, it will be the fifth team -- and one of two this year, joining the Washington Commanders -- in the past 10 drafts with that many picks in the first 100, according to ESPN Stats & Information. "
The Cards hold 11 picks:
- Round 1: No. 4
- Round 1: No. 27 (from Houston Texans)
- Round 2: No. 35
- Round 3: No. 66
- Round 3: No. 71 (from Tennessee Titans)
- Round 3: No. 90 (from Houston Texans)
- Round 4: No. 104
- Round 5: No. 138
- Round 5: No. 162 (from Houston Texans)
- Round 6: No. 186 (from Minnesota Vikings)
- Round 7: No. 226 (from New York Giants)
READY TO DEAL ONCE THE FIRST THREE SELECTIONS HAVE BEEN MADE
GM Monti Ossenfort has notified teams that he is open to talking about a trade with the 2024 No. 4 overall pick, but no deal will be consummated until the Cardinals are on the clock. Ossenfort has told teams that have inquired that he will wait until the Cardinals are picking on Thursday night before agreeing to any trade.
A team always could try to outmaneuver the market and seek to lock in the selection now, but the Cards and a trade partner are unlikely to find common ground on the massive compensation necessary to secure the 4th overall pick, without first knowing exactly which quarterbacks may have been selected at picks 1-3 and what players remain available.