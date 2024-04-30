WR Keon Coleman already becoming a Bills' fan favorite
The Buffalo Bills selected Florida State wide receiver with the first pick on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he is already endearing himself to the fanbase.
At his introductory press conference, Coleman started it off by breaking down how to get the best discounts on coats at Macy's, and now more videos are being released showing just how fun and hilarious the young man is.
Getting introduced to the Bills' cryo-chamber, Coleman has a hilarious exchange about how to use it, then even goes in for a quick dip as well. He then arrives at the field in Orchard Park and the first thing he wants to do is run to the other side of it.
Coleman is not only an excellent football player, but fans will cling to him off the field as well. Buffalo, you got a good one.