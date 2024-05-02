Rams were set to take Bo Nix at pick No. 19 if Broncos didn't
The Denver Broncos selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The pick was met with a mixed reaction, but one NFL.com staffer seems to think the Los Angeles Rams were on the prowl for his services as well.
Speaking with a local Denver radio station, NFL.com's Chad Reuter said that the Rams were going to take the Oregon quarterback if he fell down to the 19th pick in the draft.
The Broncos taking Nix at pick No. 12 was a reach, and the Rams taking him at pick No. 19 also would have been a reach. This is hardly a defendable explanation for reaching on the sixth quarterback to come off the board in the top 12 picks of the draft.
Peaking at the age of 23 with just an average tier arm, it's reasonable to wonder if the Broncos took a quarterback who has already arrived at his ceiling.