LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. Has Received Medical Red Flags
The NFL Draft is upon us with less than 24 hours until round one kicks off on Thursday night in Detroit, Michigan. The first round is going to be defined by three positions: quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver.
One of the wide receivers who has received a lot of hype is LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. At 6-4, Thomas is a monster in deep routes and ran a sub 4.4 40-yard dash. There have been real discussion about Thomas going high in the first round with some saying he won't get past the 20th overall pick.
Unfortunately for Thomas, there are some potential medical issues. The Athletic's Dane Brugler mentioned on The Athletic Football Show that teams have flagged him for medical reason which means that he could be off the draft board.
"There have been teams in the top 10 that have brought him in for top-30 visits," Brugler said on Thomas.
"Could he fall out of the top-18 picks? Where does he land? I feel like there's a wide range of spots for him.
"I haven't seen it out there, but several teams have flagged him for medical reasons, so that's just...something to keep in mind as the first round plays out."
How serious are the medical issues for Thomas? That is something that we can't know for sure. However, it could end up dropping Thomas down the draft board, which could end up being a steal for someone.