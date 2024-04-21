Caleb Williams Wants To Chase Tom Brady's Success And Play In A City That Loves Football
The USC QB is set to be taken first by the Chicago Bears in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Caleb Williams joined hosts and former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder during a Friday appearance on The Pivot Podcast. Williams was confident and clear that he hopes to bring a stable influence to the team that drafts him, expressing a desire to be drafted at the top, "I set no.1 on my list a long time ago."
When questioned about how he can help the Bears win their first Championship since the iconic 1985 Bears team, he identified his priorities as stability and passion.
Williams responded, "I want to play in one place for 20 years and chase one guy [Tom Brady] No. 12. I want a place that loves [foot]ball. That's all I've heard about Chicago so far."
BIO:
USC Trojans
- Junior
- 6' 1", 215 lbs
Birthplace: Washington, DC
2023 Season Stats
USC Trojans record: 7–5
- 170.1 QBR
68.6% Completion Percentage
3633 Passing yds|
- 30 Touchdowns
- 3 Fumbles Lost
- 5 Interceptions
- 35 Sacked
