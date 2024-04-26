Chris Ballard may be making a future appearance with Rich Eisen after six QBs go in first 12 picks
There are quite a few people very surprised that six quarterbacks were selected in the first 12 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft. One of those people is Colts general manager Chris Ballard and he may now get a chance to share those thoughts with Rich Eisen and the world.
Ballard appeared on The Rich Eisen Show last week and was asked how many quarterbacks could be taken before he and the Colts are on the clock at No. 15. The Colts don't need a quarterback after taking Florida QB Anthony Richardson No. 4 overall last year and already getting early returns, even with the shoulder injury.
Ballard thought maybe three quarterbacks would go. That felt pretty clear before the draft. The prevailing thought was that Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye would be the first three picks of the draft. That's exactly what happened. Ballard then said he'd be happy if four quarterbacks went. But if six went -- he said if Eisen can get six quarterbacks -- he'd come on Eisen's show whenever he wants.
Sure enough, Atlanta would take Washington QB Michael Penix Jr at No. 8, Minnesota would move up one spot to No. 10 to ensure they got Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy and Denver sealed the deal with Oregon QB Bo Nix at No. 12. Ballard and the Colts would take Alabama Edge Dallas Turner with the 15th pick.
See you soon on Rich's show, Chris.