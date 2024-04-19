Colts a 2024 NFL Draft wildcard to move up for a top WR
The 2024 NFL Draft is now less than a week away, and one NFL Network insider thinks the Indianapolis Colts could be in play to make a huge move up the draft board.
Joining The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, NFL Network's Peter Schrager went on the record to state while he believes the Arizona Cardinals will pick Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. if they stick with the fourth overall pick in the draft, that the Colts could be looking to move up for one of the big three receivers in this class. Those three receivers are Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers, and Washington's Rome Odunze.
The Colts, of course, were the career-long home of Harrison Jr.'s father who racked up 14,500 yards and 128 touchdowns in Indianapolis.
Even after extending Michael Pittman Jr. and drafting wide receivers on Day 2 in each of the past two NFL Drafts, do not count out Colts' general manager to make a massive splash.