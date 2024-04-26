Cowboys gain third-round pick in trade with Lions for pick 24
The Cowboys moved down five spots as Lions trade up for Terrion Arnold
The Dallas Cowboys slid down the board a few picks. Jerry Jones and company traded pick No. 24 and a 2025 7th-round pick to the Lions for Nos. 29 and 73. The Lions selected Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the 24th pick.
Even with moving down, there are still a few players available for the Cowboys at No. 29. Such options include Duke OL Graham Barton, Oregon IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Texas WRs Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy and Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton.
With the trade, the Cowboys now have eight picks in the draft. They hold Nos. 29, 56, 73, 87, 174, 216, 233 and 244.
