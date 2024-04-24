Cowboys linked to Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton as 2024 NFL Draft nears
We are just one day away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, and buzz is hitting the fan from insiders all over a variety of media outlets. This time, it is ESPN's Dan Graziano who thinks the Dallas Cowboys may have an afinity for a particular offensive tackle in Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton.
In ESPN's lastest draft buzz article, here is what Gaziano had to say:
The Cowboys' general plan is focused on offensive line in the first round, and they go into it with the belief that Tyler Smith's versatility gives them options... The name I have heard connected most closely with Dallas is Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton, a massive 6-foot-8, 322-pound blocker from Manor, Texas -- about three hours south of Dallas.- ESPN's Dan Graziano
Guyton is ultra-athletic, and as Tyron Smith has moved on to the New York Jets, it makes sense this is the direction the Cowboys could take. Duke's versatile offensive lineman Graham Barton was also mentioned by Gaziano as a fit in Dallas.