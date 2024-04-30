Dane Brugler's 2025 Mock Draft Highlights Strong Class in the Trenches
The 2024 NFL Draft is now behind us and the road to the 2025 NFL Draft has begun. Why is it already beginning? Summer scouting gives us a snapshot of what each player is current day and will help us see what kind of growth they experience year over year.
The benefit that way too early mock drafts for 2025 have is they give us a snapshot of the players who are expected to be contending for top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Are they perfect? Absolutely not. Remember when Todd McShay put Minnesota QB Mitch Leidner in a way-too-early mock draft despite never being a good football player? They can show up some of the names to watch for.
That is exactly what Dane Brugler's 2025 NFL mock draft has for us and it highlights a wealth of trench players at the top. In fact, six of the top 10 are in the trenches with just two of them being on the offensive side.
The top 10 looks like this:
- Georgia DL Mykel Williams
- Georgia QB Carson Beck
- Michigan DT Mason Graham
- LSU OT Will Campbell
- Michigan CB Will Johnson
- Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr.
- Penn State EDGE/ILB Abdul Carter
- Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison
- Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter
- Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.
Brugler has 18 trench players in the entirety of the first round. These players, along with the rest of the first round, are going to be the ones to keep a close eye on this college football season.