Complete List Of Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft Picks
The Denver Broncos had seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and with the 12th overall pick, they selected QB Bo Nix and followed up with his WR at Oregon, Troy Franklin. The were heavy on the offensive side of the ball, only selecting one defense player this year.
Here is how George Paton and Sean Payton did with their selections for the Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1: 12th Overall - QB Bo Nix, Oregon
Round 3: 76th Overall - EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah
Round 4: 102nd Overall (Seattle through Washington) - WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Round 5: 145 Overall (NYJ) - CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Round 5: 147 Overall - RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame
Round 7: 235 Overall (SEA) - WR Devaughn Vele, Utah
Round 7: 256 Overall (NYJ) - C Nick Gargiulo, South Carolina