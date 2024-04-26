Grade the Trade: Falcons move up for Ruke Orhorhoro
The Falcons stay aggressive, trading up with the Arizona Cardinals to select Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro with the 35th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
Fresh off of the biggest splash in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons got an early jump on Day 2 as well. Trading up with the Arizona Cardinals, the Falcons jumped up nine spots to select Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.
The final details of the trade are: Falcons receive pick No. 35 and pick No. 186 in exchange for pick No. 43 and pick No. 79.
While Illinois' Johnny Newton is the superior talent, there is a reason he is falling. Orhorhoro is the best run defending defensive tackle in the class with upside to continue to grow as a pass rusher as well. While the gap between him and Newton is fairly large, Orhorhoro is more than likely the third best defensive tackle in the class.
Grade: B
