Complete List Of Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL Draft Picks
General manager Brian Gutekunst filled Green Bay's biggest need this offseason, signing former Giants safety Xavier McKinney in free agency with a $23 million signing bonus as part of a four-year, $67 million contract.
The Packers then focused on a successful draft day haul with 11 selections, fortifying the Pack's offensive line and taking the top off ball linebacker in round 2.
Here is how Brian Gutenkunst and Matt LaFleur did with their selections for the Green bay Packers 2024 NFL Draft:
First round, No. 25 overall: OL Jordan Morgan, Arizona
Second round, No. 45 overall: LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
Second round, No. 58 overall: DB Javon Bullard, Georgia
Third round, No. 88 overall: RB MarShawn Lloyd, USC
Third round, No. 91 overall: LB Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
Fourth round, No. 111 overall: S Evan Williams, Oregon
Fifth round, No. 163 overall: OL Jacob Monk, Duke
Fifth round, No. 169 overall: S Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State
Sixth round, No. 202 overall: OT Travis Glover, Georgia State
Seventh round, No. 245 overall: QB Michael Pratt, Tulane
Seventh round, No. 255 overall: CB Kalen King, Penn State