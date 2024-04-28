NFL Draft

Complete List Of Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL Draft Picks

With 11 selections in this years draft, the Packers had a successful weekend filling a ton of roster holes on both sides of the ball.

General manager Brian Gutekunst filled Green Bay's biggest need this offseason, signing former Giants safety Xavier McKinney in free agency with a $23 million signing bonus as part of a four-year, $67 million contract.

The Packers then focused on a successful draft day haul with 11 selections, fortifying the Pack's offensive line and taking the top off ball linebacker in round 2.

Here is how Brian Gutenkunst and Matt LaFleur did with their selections for the Green bay Packers 2024 NFL Draft:

First round, No. 25 overall: OL Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Second round, No. 45 overall: LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Second round, No. 58 overall: DB Javon Bullard, Georgia

Third round, No. 88 overall: RB MarShawn Lloyd, USC

Third round, No. 91 overall: LB Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri

Fourth round, No. 111 overall: S Evan Williams, Oregon

Fifth round, No. 163 overall: OL Jacob Monk, Duke

Fifth round, No. 169 overall: S Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State

Sixth round, No. 202 overall: OT Travis Glover, Georgia State

Seventh round, No. 245 overall: QB Michael Pratt, Tulane

Seventh round, No. 255 overall: CB Kalen King, Penn State

