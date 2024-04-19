QB Jayden Daniels 'has an interest in being other places' than with Washington Commanders
The 2024 NFL Draft is now just five days away, and things are starting to get silly. As Heisman-winner and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is set to here his name called early in the draft, it now seems like he may have interest in hearing his name called from another team not named the Washington Commanders.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter went on The Pat McAfee Show today and explained that while things are tracking toward Daniels becoming the second overall pick, it's not as straightforward as that. Here is what the insider had to say:
"I think it's a situation where, from the outset, Jayden Daniels has had an interest in being other places. He just has... What do the Commanders do about that? There have been plenty of players who want to play elsewhere, and teams don't care... what do they want to do?"- Schefter via The Pat McAfee Show
Within that same clip, Schefter seems to hint that the Las Vegas Raiders could be the team to watch to move up and get Daniels by saying "a team that used to essentially have a team that used to work with him in college..." That coach he is referring to is Raiders' head coach Antonio Pierce, who was the defensive coordinator of the Arizona State Sun Devils the last year that Daniels was in Tempe.
Schefter did, however, then state at the end of the clip, "I still think Jayden Daniels is the favorite to go No. 2. I still think that."
Pairing this, however, with a post and a liked post from Daniels' agent on X (formerly known as Twitter), it sure is beginning to feel like the smoke is real in regards to the Heisman-winner's desire to play in Washington.
With just six days until we find out where the likes of Daniels, Drake Maye and the following dominoes land, we are getting near the end of silly season. Will Daniels be in Washington against what seems like his own desires, or will the Commanders end up with Maye or another gunslinger instead?