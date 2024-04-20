Jeremy Fowler Confirms Jayden Daniels' Interest in Las Vegas Raiders
The 2024 NFL Draft is in just five days and rumors are starting to pick up hot and heavy.
On Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter spoke multiple times about LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels saying that Daniels was both weary about playing for the Washington Commanders and also that he knows he's "not a free agent."
Saturday morning on Sports Center is Jeremy Fowler's time to shine, as he appears each week to discuss the happenings around the NFL and the topic of Daniels came up once again. Fowler confirmed the interest in playing outside of Washington, but didn't shut down the idea of him playing there either.
"It does feel like there is some smoke here (regarding Daniels and the Commanders) it's undeniable at this point," said Fowler. "I spoke to somebody who's involved in Daniels' process who does openly wonder 'is Daniels looking at his options right now?' Now, he has had interest in playing for the (Las Vegas) Raiders, that is real. Staying on the west coast, reuniting with Antonio Pierce from their Arizona State days. But they pick 13th, it's going to be hard to make that sort of trade happen."
Fowler goes on to discuss more about Daniels and links him to another team, but this one has an excellent infrastructure to help out a young quarterback in the Minnesota Vikings.
"Intrigue in Minnesota as well, that's not to say that he doesn't have interest in playing for Washington eventually. I cannot confirm that that's any different, but as was told to me, this has not gone as smoothly as it should."
How will this impact things at the top of the NFL Draft come Thursday? Will the Commanders be scared off by Daniels' rather open desires to play elsewhere? That is some real intrigue and will only add fuel to the drama.